Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises 150 pts, Nifty Tops 18,850; HAL Up 2%

Sensex Today: Domestic equities started on a positive note on Monday, bucking the weak global trend. S&P BSE Sensex advanced 116 points to quote at 63,500 levels, nearing the previous record high level of 63,583 touched on December 1, 2022.

The Nifty50, meanwhile, hit the 18,871 mark, up 45 points. It moved closer to the previous all-time high of 18,887.6 touched on December 1, 2022.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices, too, rose in tandem with the frontline indices, rising up to 0.62 per cent.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index gained 0.8 per cent, followed by the Nifty Pharma index 0.5 per cent.

Global Cues

Elsewhere in Asia, markets largely fell on Monday, with Japan’s markets still hovering near 33-year highs at 33,607 (down 0.29 per cent). South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.77 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index opened 0.48 per cent lower.

US markets will be closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. On Friday, all three major indexes ended the day up to 0.68 per cent lower.