Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises 300 pts, Nifty Holds 18,750; All Secors in Green

Sensex Today: Key benchmark indices opened with nominal gains on Friday tracking strength in global peers as investors side step global rate hike fears despite the US Fed’s hawkish tone. The BSE Sensex gained 200 points to 63,106 and the NSE Nifty50 rose 60 points to 18,750.

Tata Steel, Titan, HCL Tech, Ultratech Cement , RIL, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank led gains on the Sensex, rising up to 1 per cent. Hindalco, JSW Steel and Dr Reddy’s were the top Nifty winners.

On the flip side, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Power Grid, Wipro, Hero Moto and Bajaj Auto were among the few frontline losers.

The broader markets firmly outperformed benchmarks. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.8 per cent.

Among other stocks, Kalyan Jewellers jumped 11 per cent on TS Anantharaman’s reappointment as non-executive independent director.

Sectorally, Nifty Metals, Nifty Realty and Nifty Bank indices led the gains, rising 0.5-1 per cent. IT pocket underperformed from the NSE pack.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “There are two factors - one positive and the other negative- that are impacting the market trend now. The positive factor is the favourable global cues. The mother market US has shrugged off the Fed’s ‘hawkish pause’ and has moved forward. S&P 500 up by 7.7% during the last one month is a reflection of a resilient market. The negative factor is the weakness of Bank Nifty, which is preventing the Nifty from moving to a new record high. It is important to understand the fact that the weakness in Bank Nifty is primarily due to mutual fund selling in HDFC Bank to avoid the 10% ceiling in HDFC Bank after the merger of HDFC Ltd in HDFC Bank due in July. The weakness is due to technical and not fundamental issues. The weakness in HDFC Bank is a buying opportunity for investors with a medium term time horizon."

Global Cues

Tokyo shares opened lower on Friday despite rallies on Wall Street, with traders eyeing the Bank of Japan’s policy announcement later in the day.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged on Thursday to close at their highest in 14 months, as investors cheered economic data that fueled bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its aggressive interest-rate hike campaign.