Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises Over 100 pts, Nifty Above 18,300; DRL drops 4%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises Over 100 pts, Nifty Above 18,300; DRL drops 4%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 09:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 777.68 crore.

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices started on a positive note on Thursday morning.

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices started on a positive note on Thursday morning. The BSE Sensex gained 150 points to 62,052, and the NSE Nifty50 edged 16 points higher to 18,330.

Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Tech M, Infosys, Ultratech Cement, HCL Tech led gains on the Sensex, while Adani Enterprises was the top Nifty winner.
On the flip side, L&T, Dr Reddy’s, Hindalco led losses on the Nifty, dropping 3-4 per cent. Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Power Grid were the other frontline losers.
The broader markets  outperfomed the benchmarks. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.5 per cent versus 0.1 per cent rise in BSE Sensex.

Global Cues

US April consumer prices rose 4.9 per cent from a year ago, below expectations and less than the 5 per cent increase in March. This was also the lowest level since April 2021. The CPI was up 0.4 per cent month-over-month in line with estimates.

    Overnight in the US, tech-heavy Nasdaq saw the most gains. It ended 1.04 per cent higher. The S&P 500 added 0.45 per cent while the Dow Jones edged 0.09 per cent down.

    Asian indices were mixed this morning. Hang Seng, Kospi rose up to 0.4 per cent, while Nikkei and Strait times were down 0.2 per cent each.

    first published:May 11, 2023, 09:26 IST
    last updated:May 11, 2023, 09:27 IST