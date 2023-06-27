Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises Over 200 pts, Nifty Above 18,750; Adani Power Up 2%

Indian equity markets opened higher in Tuesday’s trade despite mixed global cues.

Benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex soared over 200 points to trade around 63,193 levels, while Nifty50 rose over 50 points to trade above 18,750 levels.

Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.4 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, too, cooled off (down 1 per cent).

All sectors swimmed in the sea of green, with Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Realty indices rising up to 0.8 per cent.

Individually, shares of Infosys gained 1 per cent after the company bagged a digital transformation deal from Denmark-based Danske Bank estimated to be around $454 million for five years.

Global Cues

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday, after US and European markets mostly retreated as a short-lived mutiny in Russia stoked concerns about the country’s stability.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.22 percent, or 72.01 points, at 32,626.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.06 percent, or 1.25 points, to 2,258.92.

US stocks closed lower on Monday, as investors were wary of betting on riskier assets before seeing the outcome of Russia’s aborted weekend mutiny.