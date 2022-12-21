CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Rises Over 200 pts, Nifty Above 18,450; Key Points to Know

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 09:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started on a positive note amid mixed global cues.

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started on a positive note amid mixed global cues. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 18,450 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 200 points to trade at 61,929 levels.

Broader markets, too, inched up in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices rose up to 0.5 per cent each. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 1 per cent.

All sectors started trade on a positive note. Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most, over 1 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Shyam Metalics surged over 6 per cent after the company forayed into the stainless steel business with the acquisition of Mittal Corp.

Global Cues

Globally, the US equity markets snapped four-day losing streak and edged up overnight on strong earnings reports. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices closed up to 0.2 per cent in trade.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, were mixed this morning as Nikkei 225, Topix, and Kospi indices fell up to 1 per cent. The S&P 200, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices, however, rose up to 1 per cent.

In the commodities market, Brent Crude hovered around $80 per barrel, up 0.2 per cent, whereas WTI Crude climbed over 1 per cent to $76 per barrel.

Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com.
first published:December 21, 2022, 09:20 IST
last updated:December 21, 2022, 09:30 IST
