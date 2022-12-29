Stock Market Updates: Sensex Slides 400 pts, Nifty Around 18,000; Key Points

Sensex Today: Domestic markets opened with cuts on Thursday amid weak global cues and tepid foreign flows.

Key indices Nifty50 declined over 50 points to trade below 18,050 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex dropped over 300 points to trade at 60,608 levels.

Broader markets, too, lost in tandem as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices fell up to 0.4 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, climbed over 1 per cent.

Barring Nifty Pharma index, which held marginal gains in a weak market, all sectors plunged in the sea of red.

Global Cues

Globally, the US equity markets edged lower overnight, as traders anticipated early recession to materialise in 2023. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices closed over 1 per cent lower each.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, were lower this morning, with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Topix, and the S&P 200 indices falling up to 0.8 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude skid up to 0.6 per cent to $82 per barrel, and $78 per barrel, respectively, amid demand concerns post resurgence in Covid-19 cases in China.

