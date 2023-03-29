Stock Market Updates: Sensex Surges 200pts, Nifty Above 17,000; Key Points

Stock Market Today: Domestic markets started trading in the positive territory on Wednesday morning.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “In the absence of near-term cues, the market is likely to remain range-bound for some days before taking a new direction. Cues from the mother market US on inflation, the Fed response and the banking crisis-related news will weigh on markets in the near-term. With FIIs turning buyers yesterday, 16,800 Nifty level is unlikely to be broken on the downside now. Expect a range-bound market for the near-term. The recent correction has made valuations for the broader market attractive. The Nifty Smallcap index and Nifty Midcap index are down around 10% and 6% respectively in the last three months. For long-term investors, this is a good opportunity to invest in Small and Midcap mutual funds through SIPs. In large-caps, HDFC twins and RIL exhibit strength."

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets slipped overnight, led by losses in technology names as bond yields climbed back above 4 per cent. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices declined up to 0.4 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, however, ticked higher this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and Hang Seng indices jumping up to 2 per cent.

The US dollar index, meanwhile, edged lower for the second straight day against a basket of major currencies. The greenback fell 0.2 per cent to 102.28.

In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude rose up to 0.9 per cent to $79 per barrel, and $73 per barrel, respectively.

