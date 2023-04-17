CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :TCS Salary HikeChatGPTHDFC Q4Forex ReservesPetrol prices
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Tanks Over 500 pts, Nifty Below 17,700; Infosys Down 10%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Tanks Over 500 pts, Nifty Below 17,700; Infosys Down 10%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 09:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today

Sensex Today

Weak March quarter results by Infosys, coupled with downbeat global sentiment, put equity markets under pressure on Monday morning.

Sensex Today:  Weak March quarter results by Infosys, coupled with downbeat global sentiment, put equity markets under pressure on Monday morning.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 581 points to quote at 59,850, while the Nifty50 slipped below the 17,700-mark to 17,685.

Other IT stocks, including Tech M, HCL Tech, TCS, and Wipro dropped up to 7.5 per cent.

Other losers were HDFC Bank (down 1 per cent), HDFC (0.9 per cent), Tata Motors (down 0.5 per cent).

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and Smallcap indices slipped 0.3 per cernt each.

Among sectors, the Nifty IT index plunged 6.45 per cent, followed by the Nifty Financial Services index (down 0.24 per cent)

RELATED NEWS

Global Cues

Asian stocks opened cautiously on Monday as U.S. earnings season gets into full swing, while a raft of Chinese data will offer insight into how the world’s second-largest economy is recovering.

Wall Street ended lower on Friday as a barrage of mixed economic data appeared to affirm another Federal Reserve interest rate hike, dampening investor enthusiasm after a series of big U.S. bank earnings launched first-quarter reporting season.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. sensex
first published:April 17, 2023, 09:18 IST
last updated:April 17, 2023, 09:33 IST