Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 100 pts; Nifty Above 18,800; Shriram Finance Rallies 10%

Market Today: Domestic markets began on a positive note on Wednesday morning.

Global Cues

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after the talk that markets are overbought led to falls on Wall Street, with investors shifting focus to speeches by Federal Reserve officials. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.39 per cent, or 130.27 points, at 33,258.64 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.34 per cent, or 7.82 points, to 2,276.03.

US stocks softened on Tuesday, closing in negative territory as investors began the holiday-shortened week by taking profits in the wake of a sustained rally amid signs of weakening global demand.