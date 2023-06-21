CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India7th Pay CommissionFD
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 100 pts; Nifty Above 18,800; Shriram Finance Rallies 10%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 100 pts; Nifty Above 18,800; Shriram Finance Rallies 10%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 09:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today

Sensex Today

Stock Market Today: JSW Steel, Hindalco, Divi's, Cipla drop 1 per cent each on Nifty

Market Today: Domestic markets began on a positive note on Wednesday morning.

Global Cues

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday after the talk that markets are overbought led to falls on Wall Street, with investors shifting focus to speeches by Federal Reserve officials. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.39 per cent, or 130.27 points, at 33,258.64 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.34 per cent, or 7.82 points, to 2,276.03.

US stocks softened on Tuesday, closing in negative territory as investors began the holiday-shortened week by taking profits in the wake of a sustained rally amid signs of weakening global demand.

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. sensex
first published:June 21, 2023, 09:35 IST
last updated:June 21, 2023, 09:35 IST