CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :GST Council MeetingSensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaPAN Card
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 150 pts, Nifty Near 19,500; Nazara Tech Falls 9%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 150 pts, Nifty Near 19,500; Nazara Tech Falls 9%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 09:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today

Sensex Today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are off to a cautious start on Wednesday

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are off to a cautious start on Wednesday as investors look forward to key inflation data due in India and the US today, along with the Q1 results IT majors TCS and HCL Tech.

The BSE Sensex was up 33 points to 65,651, and the NSE Nifty50 was unchanged at 19,437.

Titan, Kotak Bank, RIL, ITC, Bajaj Finance, ONGC and UPL led gains across the two benchmarks.

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank, M&M, HCL Tech, Infosys, Maruti and Hero Moto were the top frontline drags.

The broader markets opened higher. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.31 per cent.

Shares of gaming companies tank up to 10 per cent on implementation of 28 per cent GST

Global Cues

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday before slipping into negative territory as a stronger yen weighed on the market, with investors awaiting key US inflation data later in the day.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.97 percent, or 311.26 points, at 31,892.31 about 50 minutes after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index was down 0.73 percent, or 16.34 points, at 2,220.06.

US stocks rose on Tuesday, helped by optimism ahead of key inflation reports and as JPMorgan and other financial shares gained before earnings later this week.

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. BSE Sensex
  2. sensex
first published:July 12, 2023, 09:33 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 09:35 IST