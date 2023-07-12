Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 150 pts, Nifty Near 19,500; Nazara Tech Falls 9%

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are off to a cautious start on Wednesday as investors look forward to key inflation data due in India and the US today, along with the Q1 results IT majors TCS and HCL Tech.

The BSE Sensex was up 33 points to 65,651, and the NSE Nifty50 was unchanged at 19,437.

Titan, Kotak Bank, RIL, ITC, Bajaj Finance, ONGC and UPL led gains across the two benchmarks.

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank, M&M, HCL Tech, Infosys, Maruti and Hero Moto were the top frontline drags.

The broader markets opened higher. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.31 per cent.

Shares of gaming companies tank up to 10 per cent on implementation of 28 per cent GST

Global Cues

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday before slipping into negative territory as a stronger yen weighed on the market, with investors awaiting key US inflation data later in the day.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.97 percent, or 311.26 points, at 31,892.31 about 50 minutes after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index was down 0.73 percent, or 16.34 points, at 2,220.06.

US stocks rose on Tuesday, helped by optimism ahead of key inflation reports and as JPMorgan and other financial shares gained before earnings later this week.