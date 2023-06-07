CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexRBI MPCGold Price IndiaLICFuel Prices India
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 200 pts, Nifty Above 18,650; Key Points for Invetors
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 200 pts, Nifty Above 18,650; Key Points for Invetors

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 09:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex

Sensex

Domestic markets opened higher in Wednesday's trade, amidst mixed global cues.

Sensex Today: Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 150 points to trade around 62,988 levels, whereas Nifty50 gained over 50 points to trade above 18,650 levels.

Broader markets, too, exhibited strength as they outperformed benchmark indices. Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices climbed up to 0.5 per cent.

All sectors started trade in positive territory, with Nifty IT, Nifty Realty, and Nifty Consumer Durables indices gaining up to 0.4 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Torrent Power soared over 7 per cent after the company signed an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to develop three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW capacity.

Besides, shares of Seshasayee Paper declined over 1 per cent after the stock turned ex-dividend today.

Global Cues

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending modest gains on Wall Street, where beaten-down regional banking shares advanced on a quiet day for markets.

top videos

    US stocks closed up on Tuesday, helped by some advances in economically sensitive sectors, as investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy meet next week.

    Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after the previous session’s losses, as demand concerns owing to slow global economic growth were offset by fears of tighter global supply following Saudi Arabia’s pledge to deepen output cuts.

    About the Author
    Aparna Deb
    Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
    Tags:
    1. sensex
    first published:June 07, 2023, 09:32 IST
    last updated:June 07, 2023, 09:35 IST