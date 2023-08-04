Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 200 pts, Nifty Above 19,450; Zomato Surges 7%

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started Friday’s trade on a positive note, tracking mixed global cues.

Benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex climbed over 200 points to trade around 65,454 levels, while Nifty50 rose over 50 points to trade above 19,450 levels.

Broader markets, too, exhibited strength as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged up to 0.5 per cent.

All sectors swimmed in the sea of green, with Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Consumer Durables rising up to 0.8 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Zomato soared 7 per cent to hit 52-week high after the food aggregator turned profitable for the first time ever in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023-24 (FY24).

Global Cues

Globally, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday as rising bond yields continue to put pressure on equities. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were down 0.08 per cent each, Australia’s ASX dipped 0.045 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.25 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite was also half a per cent higher.

Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 0.25 per cent in the US, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.19 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite inched down 0.1 per cent.