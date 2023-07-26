Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 200 pts, Nifty Above 19,700; Tata Motors DVR Jumps 15%

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started Wednesday’s trade on a positive note, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 150 points to trade around 66,543 levels, whereas Nifty50 was above 19,700 levels, up 39-odd points.

Broader markets, too, exhibited resilience as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.3 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty Realty indices inched higher in trade, rising up to 0.4 per cent.

Global Cues

All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision after market hours. As per a Reuters poll, the Fed is likely to lift benchmark overnight interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25-5.5 per cent range.

That apart, globally, the US markets ended higher overnight, with Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices climbing up to 0.6 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, however, were mixed in early deals. Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi indices declined up to 0.5 per cent.

In the commodities market, crude oil prices declined marginally after hitting a three-month high. Price of Brent Crude and WTI Crude hovered around $83 per barrel, and $79 per barrel, respectively.