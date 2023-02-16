Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 300pts, Nifty50 Above 18,100; IndiGo Slips 4%

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets opened higher in Thursday’s trade, amid strong global sentiments. Key indices Nifty50 advanced over 50 points to trade above 18,100 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex gained over 300 points to trade around 61,613 levels.
Broader markets, too, rose in tandem as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices climbed up to 0.6 per cent. All sectors started trade in the positive territory, with Nifty IT and Nifty Metal indices taking the lead and climbing up to 0.8 per cent.
Block deal in IndiGo: 3.7% equity shares change hands
The wife of IndiGo’s co-founder is likely to sell a 4% stake in the Indian carrier’s parent, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), for 29.30 billion rupees ($353.8 million) through a block deal, Reuters reported quoting a news report, citing sources. The offer floor price for the sale by Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, has been set at 1,875 rupees per share, the news channel reported. The price is at a 5.6% discount to InterGlobe’s closing price on Wednesday.