CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Budget 2023MarketsSavings and InvestmentsTaxBank Holidays
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 300pts, Nifty50 Above 18,100; IndiGo Slips 4%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 300pts, Nifty50 Above 18,100; IndiGo Slips 4%

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 09:27 IST

New Delhi, India

A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023. (Reuters)

A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023. (Reuters)

Broader markets, too, rose in tandem as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices climbed up to 0.6 per cent.

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets opened higher in Thursday’s trade, amid strong global sentiments. Key indices Nifty50 advanced over 50 points to trade above 18,100 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex gained over 300 points to trade around 61,613 levels.

Broader markets, too, rose in tandem as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices climbed up to 0.6 per cent. All sectors started trade in the positive territory, with Nifty IT and Nifty Metal indices taking the lead and climbing up to 0.8 per cent.

Block deal in IndiGo: 3.7% equity shares change hands

The wife of IndiGo’s co-founder is likely to sell a 4% stake in the Indian carrier’s parent, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), for 29.30 billion rupees ($353.8 million) through a block deal, Reuters reported quoting a news report, citing sources. The offer floor price for the sale by Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, has been set at 1,875 rupees per share, the news channel reported. The price is at a 5.6% discount to InterGlobe’s closing price on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. sensex
first published:February 16, 2023, 09:25 IST
last updated:February 16, 2023, 09:27 IST
Read More