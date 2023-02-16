Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 300pts, Nifty50 Above 18,100; IndiGo Slips 4%

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets opened higher in Thursday’s trade, amid strong global sentiments. Key indices Nifty50 advanced over 50 points to trade above 18,100 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex gained over 300 points to trade around 61,613 levels.

Block deal in IndiGo: 3.7% equity shares change hands

The wife of IndiGo’s co-founder is likely to sell a 4% stake in the Indian carrier’s parent, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), for 29.30 billion rupees ($353.8 million) through a block deal, Reuters reported quoting a news report, citing sources. The offer floor price for the sale by Shobha Gangwal, the wife of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal, has been set at 1,875 rupees per share, the news channel reported. The price is at a 5.6% discount to InterGlobe’s closing price on Wednesday.