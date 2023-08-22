CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexStocks to WatchJio Financial ServicesFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices India
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 50 pts, Nifty Above 19,400; Jio Financial Falls 5%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 50 pts, Nifty Above 19,400; Jio Financial Falls 5%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 09:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex today

Sensex today

Sensex Today: Domestic benchmark indices started Tuesday's trade on a flat note with a positive bias amid mixed global cues.

Sensex Today: Domestic benchmark indices started Tuesday’s trade on a flat note with a positive bias amid mixed global cues.

Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex was flat at around 65,261 levels, whereas Nifty50 was flat above 19,400 levels.

Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged up to 0.4 per cent.

Barring Nifty Oil and Gas, all sectors traded in positive territory. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty indices led the charge, gaining 0.5 per cent each.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets ended mixed overnight. NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 indices snapped four-day losing streak to gain up to 1 per cent, while Dow Jones declined 0.1 per cent.

The US 10-year treasury yields, meanwhile, hit 16-year high of 4.35 per cent as investors look towards Jackson Hole conference later this week for further interest rate guidance.

Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, largely rose in Tuesday’s early deals. Nikkei 225, Kospi, and Topix indices surged up to 0.8 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude hovered around $84 per barrel and $80 per barrel, respectively.

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. sensex
first published:August 22, 2023, 09:31 IST
last updated:August 22, 2023, 09:31 IST