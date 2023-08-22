Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 50 pts, Nifty Above 19,400; Jio Financial Falls 5%

Sensex Today: Domestic benchmark indices started Tuesday’s trade on a flat note with a positive bias amid mixed global cues.

Frontline indices the S&P BSE Sensex was flat at around 65,261 levels, whereas Nifty50 was flat above 19,400 levels.

Broader markets, meanwhile, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged up to 0.4 per cent.

Barring Nifty Oil and Gas, all sectors traded in positive territory. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty indices led the charge, gaining 0.5 per cent each.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets ended mixed overnight. NASDAQ Composite and the S&P 500 indices snapped four-day losing streak to gain up to 1 per cent, while Dow Jones declined 0.1 per cent.

The US 10-year treasury yields, meanwhile, hit 16-year high of 4.35 per cent as investors look towards Jackson Hole conference later this week for further interest rate guidance.

Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, largely rose in Tuesday’s early deals. Nikkei 225, Kospi, and Topix indices surged up to 0.8 per cent.

In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude hovered around $84 per barrel and $80 per barrel, respectively.