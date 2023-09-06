Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up 50 pts, Nifty Nears 19,600; MidCap Index Hits Record High

Sensex Today: The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex started around 50 points higher on Wednesday, at 65,829 levels, defying weakness across global markets. The Nifty50, on the other hand, quoted at 19,585 levels, up 10 points.

The broader markets, however, maintained their edge over their frontline peers with the Nifty MidCap100 hitting a fresh record high of 40,368.65 in early deals. It rose 0.06 per cent.

The Nifty SmallCap 100, too, advanced 0.4 per cent in trades on Wednesday.

Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma and IT indices were up 0.3 per cent, while Nifty Bank and Metal indices fell up to 0.09 per cent.