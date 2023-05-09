CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stock MarketIncome TaxGo First CrisisFuel PricesIPO
Home » business » Markets » Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up Over 100 pts, Nifty Tops 18,300; Kansai Nerolac Gains 8%
1-MIN READ

Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up Over 100 pts, Nifty Tops 18,300; Kansai Nerolac Gains 8%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 09:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today

Sensex Today

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices opened on a quite note on Tuesday amid tepid moves across global markets.

Sensex Today: The Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices opened on a quite note on Tuesday amid tepid moves across global markets.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “There are three prominent factors which are driving the ongoing rally in the market: One, better-than-expected strength of the US economy and the increasing confidence that the US will succeed in avoiding a bad recession. This has led to consolidation in the US market. Two, strong buying by FIIs who have been continuous buyers during the last eight trading days resulting in cumulative buying of Rs 13825 crores. Three, fundamental support to the rally from macro indicators such as robust GST collections, improving PMI, high fuel consumption and good credit growth. These positives along with a rising rupee can sustain the rally and take the market higher. But the valuation comfort which was there at the beginning of this rally a month ago is no longer there. This can cap the upside to the market even though the momentum is currently with the bulls."

Global markets

Stocks in Asia were mixed as investors awaited trade data from China that will provide further signs on the country’s economic recovery.Shares fell in Hong Kong and South Korea, but rose in Japan, where investors parsed earnings from major local firms.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a mixed close on Wall Street, helped by a cheap yen as investors awaited key inflation data.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.32 per cent, or 92.29 points, at 29,042.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.32 per cent, or 6.59 points, to 2,077.80.

US stocks paused on Monday after a strong rally in the prior session as investors shift focus to a key inflation reading later this week.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. sensex
first published:May 09, 2023, 09:30 IST
last updated:May 09, 2023, 09:32 IST