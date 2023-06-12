Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up Over 100 pts, Nifty Tops 18,600; Realty Stocks Gain

Sensex Today: The BSE Sensex rose 135 points to 62761, and the NSE Nifty50 moved 40 points higher to 18,600.

Tata Motors, Infosys, M&M, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and HUL led gains on the Sensex, while BPCL and SBI Life were the top Nifty winners.

On the flip side, Divi’s Lab, ONGC, Power Grid, Titan and RIL slipped up to 1 per cent.

The broader markets also moved higher. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.14 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Global Cues

Asian shares started tentatively on Monday as investors braced for central bank meetings from Europe, Japan and the United States this week, along with US inflation data that will likely influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.17% to 519.96, having touched a more than one-month peak of 521.94 earlier in the session.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, extending US gains as investors awaited crucial interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.28 percent, or 91.65 points, at 32,356.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.33 percent, or 7.30 points, to 2,231.62.

The S&P 500 closed higher on Friday but off session highs, as a Tesla rally failed to galvanize the broader market on the eve of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and inflation data next week.