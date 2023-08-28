CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up Over 150 pts, Nifty Above 19,300; Zomato Gains 3%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 09:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian indices opened on a positive note on August 28 amid supporting global cues

Indian indices opened on a positive note on August 28 amid supporting global cues. The Sensex was up 147.86 points or 0.23 per cent at 65,034.37, and the Nifty was up 53.00 points or 0.28 per cent at 19,318.80. About 1745 shares advanced, 523 shares declined, and 165 shares unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, L&T, Cipla and BPCL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Nestle India, HUL, Divis Labs and Bajaj Finance.

The strength spread to broader indices as well, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surging up to 0.7 per cent.

Barring Nifty FMCG index that slipped in red, all other sectors swimmed in the sea of green. Nifty Media emerged as the top sectoral performer, rising up to 1 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Reliance Industries were flat ahead of 46th annual general meeting (AGM).

Besides, shares of Garden Reach slipped 3 per cent after it signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DEMPO Group.

Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com.
August 28, 2023
August 28, 2023