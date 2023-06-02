Stock Market Updates: Sensex Up Over 200 pts, Nifty Above 18,550; Metals Stocks Rally

Sensex Today: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Friday following positive domestic and global cues. The BSE Sensex rose 200 points to 62,629, and the NSE Nifty50 gained 62 points to 18,549.

Tech M, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank and HCL Tech led gains on the Sensex. Hero Moto led gains on Nifty and zoomed over 3 per cent after its May sales rose 7 per cent from April.

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and Coal India were among the few frontline losers.

The broader markets held relative strength. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices zoomed up to 0.7 per cent.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal and Realty indices rose the most with gains of 1 per cent each. Pharma pocket was the only index in red.

Global Cues

Globally, the US Senate is preparing to vote on the debt ceiling bill this morning. Asian equities marched forward with Nikkei, Hang Seng, Strait times and Kospi rising 0.2-2 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the Dow ended 0.5 per cent up. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1 per cent each. Both the indices closed at their highest levels since August 2022.

Investors are now looking towards the crucial May jobs report, which could prove to be pivotal for the US Fed’s rate hike decision on June 14.