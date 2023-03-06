Stock Market Updates: Sensex Zooms 450 pts, Nifty At 17,700 ; Rupee Opens at 1-Month High

Sensex Today: Sensex, Nifty50 had a positive start at the bourses on Monday, amid improved global sentiments. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 100 points to trade above 17,700 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 450 points to trade around 60,286 levels.

Broader markets, too, rose in tandem as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged up to 0.6 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, eased up to 2 per cent.

Barring Nifty Realty index, all other sectors swimmed in the sea of green. Nifty Metal sector rose the most out of all - up to 1 per cent.

Back home, shares of Bajaj Electricals surged over 3 per cent out after the company bagged Rs 565 crore worth of order from South Bihar Power Distribution Company.

Besides, shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints gained over 1 per cent after the company acquired 40 percent stake in Nerofix from Polygel.

Rupee opens at 1-month high

INR opens at 81,77/$ vs Friday’s close of 81.97/$

Global Cues

Asian shares edged up on Monday while bond markets held their breath ahead of an update on the U.S. rate outlook from the world’s most powerful central banker, and a jobs report that could decide if the next hike needs to be super-sized.

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street rallies that were helped partly by a slide in Treasury bond yields.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.91 percent, or 253.70 points, at 28,181.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.66 percent, or 13.35 points, to 2,032.87.

Wall Street rallied on Friday to end a volatile week, as US Treasury yields eased and economic data helped investors look past the growing likelihood that the Federal Reserve will have to keep its restrictive policy in place until late in the year.

