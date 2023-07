Sensex Today: Equity benchmark indices opened with tepid gains on Tuesday as global markets remained on sidelines ahead of the US Fed’s monetary policy decision this week. The BSE Sensex rose 50 points to 66,458, and the NSE Nifty50 gained 30 points to 19,700.

Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Ultratech, Power Grid, M&M, Bajaj Finance led gains on the Sensex, while Cipla and Hero Moto were the top Nifty winners.

On the flip side, ITC, Infy, Asian Paints, Wipro, HUL and RIL were the top frontline drags.