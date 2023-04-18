Stocks to Watch: Avalon Tech, ZEE, SBI, ICICI Lombard, Jubilant FoodWorks, and Others

The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a negative start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 17,738, down 25.5 points or 0.14% from the previous close.

In the previous session, the market snapped a nine-day winning streak and lost more than 500 points on the BSE Sensex despite positive global cues. The correction in technology stocks after lower-than-expected earnings by TCS and Infosys dented sentiment.

Results on April 18

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Tata Coffee, Schaeffler India, CRISIL, Seacoast Shipping Services, Accelya Solutions India, Oriental Rail Infrastructure, and Vivanta Industries will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on April 18.

Avalon Technologies: The electronic manufacturing services company will make its debut on the bourses on April 18. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 436 per share.

Muthoot Finance, Dhampur Sugar Mills: Shares of Muthoot Finance and Dhampur Sugar Mills will be in focus today as the companies will trade ex-dividend today.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) Board will meet today to consider a fundraising proposal of up to $2 billion through public or private placement of senior unsecured notes in USD during the current financial year

ZEE Entertainment: Invesco Global has exited Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd by selling 5.11% stake in the media company through bulk deals on Monday.

Angel One: The retail stock broking house has recorded a 30.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 267 crore on strong topline as well as operating performance. Consolidated revenue at Rs 825.7 crore for the quarter grew by 21.3 per cent, while on the operating front, EBITDA increased by 30 per cent YoY to Rs 385 crore with a margin expansion of 310 bps at 46.6 per cent in Q4FY23.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Coca-Cola India has acquired 15 per cent equity stake in Hashtag Loyalty, the associate company of Jubilant Foodworks, for Rs 104.68 crore. Hashtag Loyalty has entered into a Securities Subscription Agreement with Coca-Cola India. Accordingly, Jubilant’s stake in Hashtag has reduced from 35 per cent to 29.75 per cent.

Subex: Vinod Kumar Padmanabhan has requested early retirement from the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the software company. Padmanabhan, who spent 25 years at Subex, was supposed to retire on March 31, 2024.

Hathway Cable & Datacom: The internet services provider has posted a consolidated loss of Rs 14.62 crore for the quarter ended March FY23, impacted by tepid growth in topline and lower operating performance. Profit in Q4FY22 was at Rs 28.35 crore. Revenue grew by 2.4 per cent YoY to Rs 459.6 crore, while EBITDA in Q4 dropped 31.9 per cent to Rs 63.1 crore with a margin declining 690 bps compared to the year-ago period.

Kolte-Patil Developers: The board of directors of the company has given approval for the allotment of 20,650 non-convertible debentures to Marubeni Corporation, Japan for Rs 206.50 crore. The funds raised from this issuance will be utilised towards general corporate purposes of the company.

