Stocks to Watch: Britannia, Paytm, Equitas SFB, SpiceJet, Coal India, and Others

Stocks to watch: The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a negative start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 18,251.50, down 33.5 points or 0.18% from the previous close.

Earnings Watch: Adani Power, Ajanta Pharma, Bharat Forge, Blue Dart, Britannia, DCB Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Marico, Paytm, Piramal Enterprises, Selan Exploration, Sundaram Clayton, Symphony and Tatva Chintan Pharma are few of the prominent companies scheduled to announce Q4 results on Friday.

SpiceJet: Aircastle, one of the lessors of the low-cost airline, has filed a case at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking initiation of an insolvency process against the airline for non-payments of dues. The hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Blue Star: The company’s Q4 net profit grew 3-fold to Rs 225.29 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 when compared with Rs 76.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. Total income rose 16.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,630.48 crore. Further, the company’s board also approved bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1; i.e. one free share for every share held.

Adani Enterprises (AEL): The company reported earnings towards the fag end of trades on Thursday. Q4 PAT zoomed 137 per cent YoY to Rs 722 crore, and total income was up 26 per cent at Rs 31,716 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major’s consolidated net profit surged 30.6 per cent YoY to Rs 810.60 crore in Q4FY23, backed by a 13.7 per cent growth in total income at Rs 8,671.82 crore.

TVS Motor: The company reported a 22 per cent jump in net profit for Q4FY23 at Rs 336 crore as against Rs 275 crore in Q4FY22. Total income also rose by 22 per cent YoY to Rs 8,031 crore.

Sundram Fasteners: The company posted a 19 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit during the fourth quarter of FY23 to Rs 127.47 crore. Revenue from operations grew 8.1 per cent to Rs 1,447.95 crore.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday announced the sale of the controversial Myanmar Port for a total consideration of $30 million, which is $120 million less than its last-known investment value in the port.

Raymond: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on May 06 to consider a proposal for raising up to Rs 2,200 crore by way of non-convertible debentures for paying external debt.

Ceat: The tyre-maker’s net profit soared almost 10-fold to Rs 132 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 13.29 crore in Q4FY22. Total income grew 11 per cent to Rs 2,864.97 crore.

Coal India (CIL): To pump Rs 91,000 crore in various projects, including diversification and mine development, by 2025-26, P M Prasad, chairman and managing director of CIL-arm Central Coalfields said.

J&K Bank: The net profit jumped over 4-fold to Rs 476.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 as against Rs 112.20 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income was up 21.2 per cent YoY at Rs 2,678.48 crore.

United Breweries: The company reported a massive 94 per cent YoY drop in net profit at Rs 9.73 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 162.96 crore in Q4FY22. Total income, however, was up 11.3 per cent at Rs 4,091.23 crore.

