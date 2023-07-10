Stocks to Watch: Cyient DLM, HDFC Bank, Zee, SBI, Indian Oil, Hindustan Zinc, and Others

Stocks To Watch July 10: Nifty futures traded 14.5 points, or 0.07 per cent, lower at 19,443.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Monday. Here’s a slew of stocks that will be in focus today for various reasons.

HDFC Bank: All MSCI indexes have replaced HDFC with HDFC Bank following the merger.

Cyient DLM: The company’s shares will debut on the bourses today. It had fixed the final issue price at Rs 265 per share.

Hindustan Zinc: Hindustan Zinc’s Board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the current financial year which will incur an expenditure of Rs 2957 crore for the Vedanta subsidiary.

Zee Entertainment: The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will on Monday pronounce its judgement on appeals filed by the promoters of Zee Entertainment Enterprises against an earlier Sebi order.

SBI: The state-run bank is likely to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore in tier-I bonds this week. However, it will decide on actual issuance based on yield level in the market, which hardened in the last two weeks.

Zydus Life Sciences: The US FDA reported NIL observations after its pre-approval inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.

Dr.Reddy’s Lab: With an eye on breaking into the top five players’ list in the domestic pharmaceuticals industry, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is entering new areas - from trade generics to child nutrition. Analysts think that these new entries may help the company navigate multiple risks in the Indian branded market.

Titan: The company’s jewellery division – Tanishq - had a revenue of Rs 31,897 crore for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2023, contributing around 88 per cent of the turnover of the company. It plans to open 18 more stores, mainly in the Gulf.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company’s arm CuraTeQ Biologics has entered into an exclusive licence agreement with US-based BioFactura to commercialise BFI-751, a proposed biosimilar to Sterlara.

HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank top sell up to 22.20 million shares of National Securities Depository (NSDL) in the upcoming IPO. The depository said the IPO will see sales of 57.3 million shares by its six shareholders, including HDFC Bank, Union Bank and SBI.

Indian Oil (IOC): The oil-marketing major on Friday approved the raising of Rs 22,000 crore through a rights issue of equity shares.