Stocks to Watch: Delhivery, Vedanta, NTPC, Vodafone Idea, Power Grid, and Others

The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a negative start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 17,354, down 45 points or 0.26% from the previous close.

Delhivery

Reports suggest that SoftBank might offload a 3.4% stake in the company through a block deal at a 3% discount to the current market price. Supposedly, the deal size is worth $100 million and the floor price of the deal has been set at Rs 335.1 per equity share. SoftBank retains the option to upsize as well.

Vedanta

Vedanta Resources, the parent company of Indian mining major Vedanta, is in advanced stages to tie up fresh loans of $1 billion from a syndicate of banks. The company is also close to finalizing $750-million bilateral facilities, and is confident of meeting its maturities for Q1FY23. “The remaining liquidity requirements can be addressed internally,” the company said in its filing with Singapore Exchange.

Axis Bank

Completed acquisition of Citibank’s India Consumer Business NBFC Consumer Business on 1 March. The cash consideration for the acquisition stands at Rs 11,603 crore.

NTPC

Completed the transfer of 15 renewable energy assets to NTPC Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC. The company also transferred 100% equity shareholding held in NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, to NTPC Green Energy.

Adani Enterprises

Mundra Aluminium, a subsidiary, was declared as preferred bidder for a mineral bauxite block in Odisha, following which, the Government of Odisha issued the company a Letter of Intent.

Centrum Capital

Centrum Housing Finance, a subsidiary, completed the acquisition of the housing finance business of National Trust Housing Finance.

Vodafone Idea

Completed the issuance and allotment of 16,000 Optionally Convertible Debentures, with face value of Rs 10,00,000 each to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited.

Power Grid

Has been declared as the successful bidder and received a Letter of Intent for “Establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-3 (KPS3) in Khavda RE Park” on a build, own, operate and transfer basis.

Zydus

Received final approval from the USFDA for 2.5 mg and 5 mg Apixaban Tablets.

Bharat Electronics

Signed a Frame Supply Agreement with Thales Reliance Defence Systems for the manufacture and supply of TR Modules, Radar Line Replaceable Units and Micro Modules used in Rafael fighter aircrafts.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

