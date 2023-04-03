Stocks to Watch: Eicher Motors, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, and Others

The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a positive start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 17,442.50, up 25 points or 0.14% from the previous close.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

The Adani group company has completed the acquisition of Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd (KPPL) after National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval for Rs 1,485 crore.

Eicher Motors Ltd

The auto company reported a 6.73 percent rise in the sales of its motorcycle, Royal Enfield at 72,235 motorcycles in March 2023 as against 67,677 motorcycles sold during the same period last year. For the financial year ended March 2023, Royal Enfield sales rose by 39 percent to 8,34,895 motorcycles, its highest ever overall sales in history.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

The carmaker posted its highest-ever total sales of 1,966,164 units for the financial year 2023. Maruti Suzuki further added that it sold 170,071 passenger vehicles (PVs) in March 2023, 324 units less than the same period a year ago.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd

The motorcycles and scooters maker sold 519,342 units in March 2023, 15 percent growth in sales over the year-ago period. The homegrown company surpassed 5.3 million unit sales in the financial year 2023. The company sold 53,28,546 units in the financial year, a eight percent rise from the previous year.

Tata Motors Ltd

The Tata group company said its total domestic wholesales rose by three percent to 89,351 units in the month of March against the corresponding period an year ago. The company sold 86,718 units in March 2022. In the financial year 2023, the company sold 9,31,957 units in the domestic market, a 35 percent jump over the financial year 2022.

CSB Bank Ltd

The lender reported a 21.39 percent rise in the total deposits for the quarter ended March 2023. The deposits came at Rs 24,505.8 crore against Rs 20,188.3 crore in the year-ago period. The CASA and term deposits increased 16.06 and 24.09 percent, respectively. The gross advance jumped 30.28 percent to Rs 20,841.66 crore.

Karnataka Bank Ltd

The lender reported a 8.71 percent rise to Rs 28,807.04 in CASA for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The bank’s aggregate deposits rose 8.69 percent while the gross advances increased 6.16 percent.

SpiceJet Ltd

The airline entered a business transfer agreement with subsidiary SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Ltd for transfer of its cargo business on slump sale basis.

Bharat Electronics Ltd

The defence PSU has achieved a turnover of about Rs 17,300 crore during the financial year 2022-23, 15 percent higher from the previous year’s turnover of Rs 15,044 crore. As of April 1, 2023, BEL’s order book is around Rs 60,500 crore.

UltraTech Cement Ltd | The company’s total consolidated sales volume rose 12 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23 to 105.7 MT. The overall sales in the quarter ended March 2023 came at 31.7 MT, 14 percent up from the year-ago period.

Godrej Properties Ltd | The real estate arm of the Godrej group said it has acquired four acres of land near Koregaon Park, Pune for development of a luxury housing project. The proposed project has an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 1,000 crore.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd | The construction company has received letter of acceptance for development of six-lane access controlled greenfield highway in Andhra Pradesh for Rs 780.12 crore from the National Highways Authority of India.

