Stocks to Watch: LIC, Nykaa, ONGC, Patanjali, HDFC AMC, Hero, Zee, and Others

Stocks to Watch on August 11: Nifty futures traded 18 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 19,558, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Friday. Here’s a slew of stocks that will be in focus today for various reasons.

Earnings Watch: A total of 639 companies are scheduled to announce June quarter results on Friday. Prominent among these are – ABB India, Apollo Hospitals, Atul Auto, BEML, BF Utilities, Cochin Shipyard, Coffee Day, City Union Bank, DB Realty, Dredging Corporation, Elgi Equipemnts, Eros Media, Glenmark, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, IFCI, IRFC, Jindal Saw, Jindal Steel, KPI Green, Max India, MTNL, Muthoot Finance, National Aluminium, Naukri, NHPC, NIIT, NMDC, Nykaa, ONGC, Patanjali, PFC, Pfizer, Raymond, RCF, Shree Renuka Sugars, Rico Auto, Shakti Pumps, SpiceJet, Sundaram Brakes, Sun Tv, Supreme Industries, Tarsons, Tide Water, Timken, TV Today, Uttam Sugar, Voltas and Wonderla Holidays.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): The company’s Q1 net profit more than doubled to Rs 9,543.71 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 when compared with Rs 4,831.65 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its total premium income came in flat at Rs 98,363 crore.

Zee Entertainment: The stock is likely to be in focus for the second straight day, after the NCLT approved the Zee-Sony India merger on Thursday.

HDFC AMC, REC, IDFC First: Shares of Power Finance Company (PFC), REC, HDFC AMC, IDFC First Bank, Astral, Cummins, Supreme Industries and Ashok Leyland are likely to be on investors radar as these eight companies will be included in the MSCI Global Standard Index.

Shalimar Paints: The oldest paint company in India, is embarking on a journey to regain its sheen. Upgrading plant infrastructure, expanding research and development capacities, and fortifying the supply chain are the key focus areas. It also plans to tap into international markets. The investment in the first phase is Rs 200 crore.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company signed an agreement with Tamil Nadu government to set up a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturing unit in Thiruporur, Chengalpet district, for Rs 515 crore.

Hero: Hero MotoCorp reported a 32% growth in net profit for the quarter ended June to Rs 825 crore. Revenue from operations grew 4.5% YoY to Rs 8,767 crore.

Biocon: Biocon reported net profit of Rs 101 crore in the June quarter. Revenue from operations during the same period stood at Rs 3,422 crore.