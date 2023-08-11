CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RBI MPCFuel Prices IndiaIPOGold Prices IndiaMutual Fund
Home » business » Markets » Stocks to Watch: LIC, Nykaa, ONGC, Patanjali, HDFC AMC, Hero, Zee, and Others
2-MIN READ

Stocks to Watch: LIC, Nykaa, ONGC, Patanjali, HDFC AMC, Hero, Zee, and Others

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 11, 2023, 08:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Stocks to Watch

Stocks to Watch

Stocks to watch: Shares of firms like LIC, Nykaa, ONGC, Patanjali, HDFC AMC, Hero, Zee, and others will be in focus on Friday's trade.

Stocks to Watch on August 11: Nifty futures traded 18 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 19,558, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Friday. Here’s a slew of stocks that will be in focus today for various reasons.

Earnings Watch: A total of 639 companies are scheduled to announce June quarter results on Friday. Prominent among these are – ABB India, Apollo Hospitals, Atul Auto, BEML, BF Utilities, Cochin Shipyard, Coffee Day, City Union Bank, DB Realty, Dredging Corporation, Elgi Equipemnts, Eros Media, Glenmark, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, IFCI, IRFC, Jindal Saw, Jindal Steel, KPI Green, Max India, MTNL, Muthoot Finance, National Aluminium, Naukri, NHPC, NIIT, NMDC, Nykaa, ONGC, Patanjali, PFC, Pfizer, Raymond, RCF, Shree Renuka Sugars, Rico Auto, Shakti Pumps, SpiceJet, Sundaram Brakes, Sun Tv, Supreme Industries, Tarsons, Tide Water, Timken, TV Today, Uttam Sugar, Voltas and Wonderla Holidays.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): The company’s Q1 net profit more than doubled to Rs 9,543.71 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 when compared with Rs 4,831.65 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its total premium income came in flat at Rs 98,363 crore.

Zee Entertainment: The stock is likely to be in focus for the second straight day, after the NCLT approved the Zee-Sony India merger on Thursday.

HDFC AMC, REC, IDFC First: Shares of Power Finance Company (PFC), REC, HDFC AMC, IDFC First Bank, Astral, Cummins, Supreme Industries and Ashok Leyland are likely to be on investors radar as these eight companies will be included in the MSCI Global Standard Index.

Shalimar Paints: The oldest paint company in India, is embarking on a journey to regain its sheen. Upgrading plant infrastructure, expanding research and development capacities, and fortifying the supply chain are the key focus areas. It also plans to tap into international markets. The investment in the first phase is Rs 200 crore.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company signed an agreement with Tamil Nadu government to set up a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturing unit in Thiruporur, Chengalpet district, for Rs 515 crore.

Hero: Hero MotoCorp reported a 32% growth in net profit for the quarter ended June to Rs 825 crore. Revenue from operations grew 4.5% YoY to Rs 8,767 crore.

Biocon: Biocon reported net profit of Rs 101 crore in the June quarter. Revenue from operations during the same period stood at Rs 3,422 crore.

Disclaimer:Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. stocks to watch
first published:August 11, 2023, 08:33 IST
last updated:August 11, 2023, 08:33 IST