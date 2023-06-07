Stocks to Watch: Star Health, Tata Power, BoB, Varun Beverages, NDTV, JSW Ispat, and Others

Stocks to Watch June 07: The Nifty futures contract traded on the Singapore Exchange indicates a positive start to domestic equities. The contract was trading at 18,720, up 41 points or 0.22% from the previous close.

Adani stocks: The exchanges have increased the circuit limit for three of the 10 Adani group companies to 10 per cent from 5 per cent earlier with immediate effect. These include Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, and Adani Transmission.

Bank of Maharashtra: The lender has closed the issue period of its QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement), and has approved the Issue Price of Rs 28.50 per equity share, which is at a discount of 4.94 per cent to the Floor Price of Rs 29.98 per equity share determined.

Torrent Power: It has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra for development of three Pumped Storage Hydro Projects of 5,700 MW capacity at an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore. The project would be completed in a period of 5 years.

Star Health, ICICI Lombard, New India Assurance: Non-insurance sector reported an 18.06 per cent rise year-on-year to Rs 18,031.48 crore for May (excluding specialised companies, Agricultural Credit Insurance Company of India, and ECGC), the latest data released by the General Insurance Council showed.

Tata Power, Uniparts India, Seshasayee Paper, Marksans Pharma: These companies will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Bartronics India: The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on Friday, June 09, 2023, to consider the issue of equity shares of the Company by way of preferential allotment of up to 9 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the Company.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals: Performance Chemiserve Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has raised Rs 900 crore by issue and allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

Bank of Baroda: According to a report, the debenture holders of Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) have issued a legal notice to state-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB), accusing it of engaging in foul play, and disregarding the directives issued in a recent Supreme Court ruling.

JSW Ispat Special Products: Kiran Menon has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from close of business hours of June 5, 2023.

GMR Airports and Infrastructure: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, a stepdown subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure, has divested approximately 8,18,000 sq ft warehouse facility located at the Hyderabad Airport to ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited. GHIAL signed the definitive agreements and closed the transaction with ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited at an enterprise value of Rs 188.1 crore.

Varun Beverages: Varun Beverages’ board of directors has fixed June 15 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to the stock split.

NDTV: New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) will move out of short-term additional surveillance framework from Wednesday.

top videos

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Germany and India are closing in on a deal to build diesel submarines for Indian waters. According to a Bloomberg report, Thyssenkrupp AG’s marine arm and India’s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited are likely to jointly bid for an estimated $5.2 billion project to build six submarines for the Indian navy.