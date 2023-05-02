Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Ambuja Cements, ONGC, Blue Star, Adani Group, and Others

Stocks to watch today: Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded lower by 40 points or 0.22 per cent at 18,233, signalling a negative start for Dalal Street on Tuesday.

Earnings Watch: Ambuja Cements, Adani Total Gas, Fino Payments Bank, Jindal Hotels, PSB, Spandana Sphoorty, Tata Steel, Uco Bank and Varun Beverages are few of the prominent companies scheduled to announce March quarter results today.

Adani Group: Shares of Gautam Adani-led Group companies are likely to be in focus on reports that the Sebi may approach the Central government or law-enforcement agencies to be able to get information from foreign jurisdictions in the Adani-Hindenburg case.

Auto stocks: TVS Motor reported a strong 29 per cent YoY growth in sales in April 2023, the highest among home grown auto-makers. Hero MotoCorp sales dipped 3.1 per cent YoY.

ONGC, Oil India: The government has slashed windfall tax on Crude Oil produced at home to Rs 4,100 per tone from Rs 6,4000 per tone.

UltraTech Cement: The company’s net profit declined 36.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,670.10 for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 when compared with Rs 2,613.75 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, grew 17.7 per cent YoY to Rs 18,562.38 crore.

Sugar stocks: The Centre is likely to impose a blanket ban on sugar export in the wake of rising prices after lower-than-expected production in the 2022-23 season.

NDTV: The Adani-owned media firm reported a sharp 97.6 per cent plunge in Q4 net profit. The net dropped to Rs 0.60 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 from Rs 24.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. Revenue declined 35.5 per cent YoY to Rs 66.96 crore.

SBI Card: The company reported a 2.6 per cent YoY growth in Q4FY23 net profit at Rs 596 crore, led by increase in finance and operating costs. Total income was up 30 per cent YoY at Rs 3,917 crore.

L&T Finance Holdings: The retail-focused lender reported a 46 per cent YoY jump in Q4 consolidated net income to Rs 501 core, boosted by better margins as its high-yielding retail book grew at a faster pace.

Blue Star: The company’s board to consider a proposal for bonus issue of shares on May 04.

IDFC First Bank: The bank’s board has approved a debt borrowing plan for up to Rs 5,000 crore.

