Stocks to Watch Today: Dharmaj Crop, Infosys, Eicher Motors, TechM, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 6.5 points, or 0.03 per cent lower at 18,665, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat start on Thursday.

Dharmaj Crop Guard: The agrochemical company will make its debut at the Dalal Street on Thursday after raising Rs 251 crore from primary markets. Its initial public offering, which was subscribed 35.5 times, was open between November 28-30 in the range of Rs 216-237 apiece.

BFSI, Banks, Auto: Sectors to be impacted by rate hike

The expectation of further rate hikes is a dampener on growth expectations. It’s likely that as the credit/deposit ratio rises, banks will offer higher deposit rates, further putting pressure on net interest margin. The banking, financial services and insurance sector is the most rate-sensitive and the monetary policy committee may have called a halt to the rally.

Dabur India: The company on Wednesday announced its entry into the women’s personal hygiene space with the launch of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins. The product will only be sold online, which will further strengthen Fem’s presence in the personal care market.

Axis Bank: The private sector bank is likely to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through tier-2 bonds, marking the second-largest capital-raise by a bank through debt so far in the current financial year, sources said.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company has scheduled its board meeting on December 10 to consider and approve issue of Debentures on private placement basis.

Mastek: The company has scheduled its board meet on December 11 to consider a proposal to issue equity shares by way of Private Placement (for consideration other than cash) in partial discharge of the purchase consideration for acquisition of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Mastek Enterprise Solutions (formerly known as Trans American Information Systems), a subsidiary of the company.

IDBI Bank: The divestment call has received strong response. According to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), it received 167 queries from at least 9-10 potential serious bidders about the proposed stake sale and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank.

Lumax Industries: The company’s board approved proposals for setting up of the new Greenfield project at Chakan, Pune (Maharashtra) and availing Long Term Credit Facilities to fund the aforesaid project.

Cummins: The global power solutions provider Cummins in collaboration with Tecnimont will help GAIL in setting up a proton exchange membrane electrolyzer for the public sector natural gas company.

Vodafone Idea: Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Telecommunications Group Co., also known as Etisalat, now the largest shareholder after raising its stake to 11 per cent from 10 per cent, said it doesn’t intend to make an offer for the British firm that’s lost a quarter of its value so far this year.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the government said was open to the idea of a comprehensive package for the survival and revival of Vodafone Idea (VIL), besides what it has offered under a relief package for telecom companies.

HCL Technologies: The IT firm announced a partnership with Intel Corporation and Mavenir to provide scalable private 5G network solutions for communication service providers (CSP) and broader cross-vertical enterprises.

Insurers, Auto companies: The insurance regulator Irdai has proposed to introduce an insurance cover of three years for cars and five years for two-wheelers with an aim to allow wider choice to customers.

