Stocks to Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Jet Airwarys, GAIL, Alembic Pharma, and Others

The SGX Nifty 50 December futures is pointing to a positive start for domestic equities on Tuesday. The SGX Nifty contract was trading at 18,051.50, up 0.12% from the previous close.

Maruti Suzuki India: The company is aiming for a record production for the next fiscal year as it seeks to retail four SUV models which would help the company to claw back its market share further in the fastest growing segment of the passenger car market.

DLF: The Noida authority has issued a notice to the realtor, asking it to pay Rs 235 crore within 15 days over a dispute related to the land where the real estate developer had built Mall of India, the country’s biggest mall.

NTPC: The power major has signed a non-binding MoU with Italy-based Maire Technimont Group’s Indian subsidiary to jointly evaluate and explore the possibility to develop commercial scale green methanol production facility at NTPC’s project in India.

Suven Pharma: Global private equity giant Advent International has inked a pact to buy 50.1 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Suven Pharmaceuticals for Rs 6,313 crore. The former will launch an open offer for another 26 per cent stake at Rs 495 per share.

Share India Securities (SIS): The company’s board on December 26 approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by way of rights issue of specified shares.

Jet Airwarys: With continuing uncertainty over the airline’s future, at least two senior executives as well as some pilots and cabin crew have quit the airline, according to sources. Jalan Kalrock consortium emerged as the winning bidder for Jet Airways under the insolvency resolution process in June 2021 but the carrier is yet to start operations.

GAIL India: The state-run energy firm is set to carry out exploration and production of mineral crude oil, natural gas, and coal bed methane (CBM) in 486.39 square kilometre area of Barmer-Jaisalmer block, a top official has said.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The drug maker has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Fulvestrant injection used in treatment of breast cancer. The approved injection is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Faslodex Injection, of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, it added.

Puravankara: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on December 29 to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures by way of private placement in one or more tranches.

Time Technoplast: The company has received a repeat order of Rs 75 crore from Adani Total Gas for supply of CNG cascades made from Type-IV composite cylinder. The delivery of these cascades will begin from January 2023.

LIC Housing Finance: The mortgage lender has revised its home loan rates upwards by 35 basis points (bps), effective from December 26. The new rates start from 8.65 per cent, said the company in a statement on Monday.

