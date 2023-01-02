Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, Tata Motors, Maruti, Coal India, Eicher Motors, and Others

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 40 points, or 0.22 per cent, lower at 18,183, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Monday.

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS’ board meeting is scheduled on January 9, 2023, to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine month period ending December 31, 2022. It shall also consider declaration of third interim dividend to the equity shareholders.

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Sunday reported a 9 per cent decline in total wholesales at 1,39,347 units in December 2022 compared to the year-ago month. The company had clocked a total sales of 1,53,149 units in the same month in 2021.

Eicher Motors: Motorcycle sales of the company fell 7 per cent YoY to 68,400 units last month vs 73,739 units sold in December, 2021.

Tata Motors: The company reported 10 per cent YoY increase in domestic December sales at 72,997 units as against 66,307 units sold last year. For the quarter, it logged a growth of 17.7 per cent in sales at 223,001 units. Segment-wise, the company’s passenger vehicle sales rose 64 per cent YoY while the commercial vehicle sales fell 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, and Ford India Private Limited (FIPL), will complete the Sanand plant deal on January 10, 2023. TPEML had signed a unit transfer agreement on August 7, 2022, to purchase Ford’s manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

JSW Group stocks: Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate JSW Group is considering a foray into the manufacturing of electric vehicles, according to a top official of the group.

Coal India: The state-owned company’s total production in the month of December increased 10.3 per cent to 66.4 million tonne vs 60.2 MT last year. So far in the financial year (FY23), the company’s production has increased nearly 16 per cent as against last year. Sales for the previous month, meanwhile, grew 3.6 per cent YoY to 62.7 MT vs 60.6 MT.

HG Infra Engineering: HG Infra Engineering Limited has been declared as L-l bidder by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited for a projectr worth Rs 399 crore.

Plastiblends: The Company has achieved the highest ever Revenue from Operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 at Rs 570 crore. For the October-December quarter, revenue stood at Rs 186 crore.

MOIL: Breaking a multi-year record, MOIL has registered best December production of 141,321 tonnes in December, 2022. Production, too, has increased by 18 per cent over November, 2022. Sales at 1,64,235 tonnes for the month has also registered a growth of around 91 per cent over November, 2022.

Navkar Corporation: Western Railway has given approval for commissioning of Gati-Shakti-Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal of Navkar Corporation Limited taking off from Wadharwa (NCLW) on Ahmedabad division.

RITES: RITES Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KIIFCON, a consultancy organisation under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), to jointly explore, identify, secure, and execute consultancy project.

Shriram Finance: CRISIL Ratings Limited (CRISIL Ratings) has reaffirmed CRISIL AA+ rating to the company’s long-term debt, and CRISIL A+ to it’s short-term debt instruments in the new name i.e. Shriram Finance Limited (Formerly known as Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited).

Punjab Sind Bank: The Board of the Bank has approved to raise capital up to an amount and aggregating to Rs 250 crore within a period of 12 months.

