Stocks to Watch: Vedanta, Motherson Sumi, LIC, Vadilal, Nazara Tech, and Others

Stocks to watch on July 11: Nifty futures traded 29 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 19,485.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a muted start on Tuesday. Here’s a slew of stocks that will be in focus today for various reasons.

Results today: Elecon Engineering, Excel Industries and PCBL among few of the notable companies scheduled to announce June quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Motherson Sumi Wiring: The Board of Motherson Sumi Wiring has appointed Mahender Chhabra as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Tega Industries: The Board has appointed Sharad Kumar Khaitan as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from July 10.

Vedanta: After withdrawal of Taiwanese electronic contract manufacturer Foxconn from its chip joint venture, Vedanta on Monday asserted that it is fully committed to its semiconductor project and has lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC): The state-owned insurer’s new business premium (NBP) in June increased 21 per cent to Rs 24,970.82 crore while the private sector life insurers registered growth of 13 per cent to Rs 11,990.94 crore.

Vadilal: US private investment firm Bain Capital is in talks to buy ice cream maker Vadilal and also considering taking control of Vadilal Industries and Vadilal Enterprises, which make and market the ice cream, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Tata Communications (Tata Comm): The Tata Group firm plans to acquire the remaining 41.9 per cent stake in eSIM company OSSE France for Rs 99.3 crore. Earlier in 2020, it had acquired a majority stake of 58.1 pc in Oasis Smart Sim Europe SAS (OSSE France) and Oasis Smart E-Sim Pte (OSEPL) Oasis, making OSSE France and OSEPL its subsidiaries.

APL Apollo Tubes: The company’s subsidiary APL Apollo Building Products was granted incentives worth Rs 500 crore by the Chattisgarh government State Investment Promotion Board.

Power Finance Corporation (PFC): The firm has raised Rs 6,100 crore through a blend of medium-term (22 months) and long-term bonds (10-year) for onward lending in the key infrastructure sector.

CarTrade Tech: The company plans to acquire Sobek Auto from OLX India for a consideration of Rs 537.43 crore.

Nazara Technologies: The company’s board has approved a fund raising plan of up to Rs 750 crore.