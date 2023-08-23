Stocks to Watch: Voda Idea, Jio Financial, Hindalco, Adani Energy, Piramal Ent, and Others

Stocks to Watch on August 23: Nifty futures traded 35 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 19,349.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Wednesday. Here’s a slew of stocks that will be in focus today for various reasons.

Jio Financial Services: The BSE has deferred the removal of Jio Financial Services Ltd, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, from all the S&P BSE indices to 29 August from 24 August. Jio Financial Services listed on the bourses on Monday and hit the lower circuit for the second straight on Tuesday.

Vodafone Idea: Debt-ridden telecom services provider Vodafone Idea plans to clear about Rs 2,400 crore worth of dues to the government by September. It recently cleared dues of licence fees and spectrum usage charges of about Rs 450 crore for the March quarter of 2022-23. Vodafone Idea was required to pay a licence fee of around Rs 770 crore by July and Rs 1,680 crore as the first instalment for the spectrum it purchased in auctions held last year.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The TVS Mobility Group company will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on 23 August. The issue price was fixed at Rs 197 per share.

Adani Energy: The BSE and National Stock Exchange have imposed a fine of Rs 2.24 lakh each on the company for certain non-compliance. The fines have been imposed “for non-compliance with the requirements pertaining to the composition of the Board, including failure to appoint a woman director", the company said in an exchange filing.

Hindalco Industries: Is planning to invest about Rs 2,000 crore to bring new extrusion and fabrication technologies to India which are critical to build Vande Bharat trains in the country, the company’s chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, said at the company’s 64th Annual General Meeting. Birla said the company is making another Rs 2,000 crore investment to establish a first-of-its-kind copper and e-waste recycling facility

Radico Khaitan: The maker of 8 PM whisky and Magic Moments vodka underpaid excise duty of Rs 1,078.09 crore including taxes to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) of India has highlighted.

SJS Enterprises: Promoter entity Evergraph Holdings Pte Ltd sold a 29.52% stake of its 34.15% in SJS Enterprises through multiple block deals. Evergraph sold 45.82 lakh shares each in SJS at an average price of Rs 600 per share, and Rs 600.06 per share, respectively, totalling Rs 549.87 crore.

Piramal Enterprises: The company said the board members have approved the public issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for up to Rs 3,000 crore. The public issuance of Rs 3,000 crore will take place in one or more tranches.

BEML: The state-owned entity has bagged an order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of command post vehicles to the Indian Army. The order is worth Rs 101 crore.

RITES: The state-run railway company has emerged as the lowest bidder in the tender floated by Railway Board. The estimated order value is ₹65.4 crore. The company will do service testing and inspection of rails as per IRS T-12 2009 for Indian Railways. The contract will be executed within five years, and extendable up to one year.