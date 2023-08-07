Stocks to Watch: Yatharth, RIL, PolicyBazaar, Tata Motors, BoB, Delhivery, and Others

Stocks to Watch on August 7: Nifty futures traded 8.5 points, or 0.04 per cent, higher at 19,597, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Monday. Here’s a slew of stocks that will be in focus today for various reasons.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care: The company’s Rs 687 crore IPO was subscribed 36.2 times, with strong demand from all segments, led by Qualified Institutional Investors. The Grey Market Premium (GMP) indicates a likely 20 per cent listing gain for the stock.

Earnings Watch: Balmer Lawrie, Barbeque Nation, Bayer Cropscience, Emami, GHCL, GIC Housing, Gland Pharma, GNFC, Godrej Consumer Products, HLE Glascoat, India Cements, Jubilant Industries, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Lloyds Steel, Max Healthcare, PolicyBazaar, Ramco Cements, RateGain Travel, Keystone Realtors, Sobha, SPARC, Tata Chemicals, Torrent Pharma and Whirlpool are some of the prominent companies scheduled to announce June quarter earnings on Monday.

Reliance Industries (RIL): The company to seek shareholders approval to give Mukesh Ambani another 5-year term as MD till 2029 at nil salary. Meanwhile, the recently demerged Jio Financial Services, which “will leverage the prowess of digital and retail businesses”, was expected to be listed soon, the annual report stated.

TD Power Systems: InGovern Research, a voting advisory firm, has red-flagged governance concerns at the company, ahead of its annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday.

Tata Motors: The auto major is looking to expand sales outlets in Tier II and Tier III cities in order to cater to the increased demand for its electric model range. The company had sold around 19,000 electric vehicle units in Q1, is also looking to have a separate sales infrastructure for its electric vehicle portfolio going ahead.

Metropolis Healthcare: The firm is eyeing 60 per cent of its revenues from the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment in the next two-three years. The company’s current share in the segment is 52 per cent. In FY24, the company also plans to add 30 labs across India.

Bank of Baroda (BoB): The state-run banks net profit zoomed 87.7 per cent to Rs 4,070 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 as against Rs 2,168 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income rose by 48.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 29,878 crore.

Britannia Industries: The company’s net profit surged 35.6 per cent in Q1FY24 to Rs 457.6 crore from a year ago period. Net sales rose 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,969.8 crore.