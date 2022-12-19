Sula Vineyards IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check via BSE, Registrar's Website

Sula Vineyards IPO Share Allotment Today: Sula Vineyards IPO allotment date is today, December 19. The allotment status will be declared online on the official website of the registrar, KFin Technologies. The Sula IPO allotment status link will be activated once the allotment is finalised by the company. Those who have applied for the public issue can do Sula Vineyards IPO status check online y logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of Sula Vineyards IPO is KFin Technologies Limited and its official website is karisma.kfintech.com.

Sula Vineyards was subscribed 2.33 times over the 1.88 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from December 12-14, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 340–357 per share.

The Rs 960 crore Sula Vineyards IPO is completely an offer for sale (OFS) and the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at KFintech website. However, for convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and check their Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status online.

Sula Vineyards IPO status check BSE

To check Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status online at BSE website, one needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFintech link;

2] Select Sula Vineyards IPO;

3] Enter Sula Vineyards IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at ‘I’m not a robot’; and

6] Click at ‘Submit’ button.

Your Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Sula Vineyards IPO status check KFintech

To check Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status online at KFin Technologies website, one needs to login at direct link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select ‘Sula Vineyards’ at the place vacant for company names and then select either of Application No/CAF No or PAN number;

3] Enter application number;

4] Enter CAPTCHA; and

5] Click on ‘Submit’ option.

Your Sula Vineyards IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

The listing of shares of Sula Vineyards is likely to take place on Thursday, December 22, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

