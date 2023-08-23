CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » business » Markets » Torrent Pharma In Race To Buy Hamied Family Stake in Cipla; Details
1-MIN READ

Torrent Pharma In Race To Buy Hamied Family Stake in Cipla; Details

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 09:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Cipla

Cipla

Torrent Pharma has entered into the race to acquire the Hamied family's stake in Cipla

Torrent Pharma has entered into the race to acquire the Hamied family’s stake in Cipla, people aware of the matter told News18.com. Ahmedabad-headquartered Torrent wants to take control of the fourth-ranked pharmaceutical major that is more than double (2.3x) its FY23 consolidated revenue, 2.3 times its profit, and 1.46 times its present market value.

However, the competition for buying out the Hamied family’s stake in Cipla also includes Blackstone, the largest buyout fund, and Baring PE Asia-EQT. Torrent Pharma, with advisory support from JP Morgan, is exploring options of forming a consortium with private equity funds. Preliminary discussions in this regard have already taken place with a few potential partners, the Economic Times reported.

The family owns 33.47 per cent and may become minority owners if the talks succeed, said a source close to the development.

If the Torrent deal comes to fruition, it would eventually lead to the creation of India’s second-biggest pharmaceutical company after Sun Pharma by revenue.

Torrent has talked to multiple lenders for funding and is willing to make an all-cash offer. Work has gained momentum in the past month, the financial daily said, citing sources. A successful transaction is likely to place Torrent Pharma ahead of Sun Pharma in the domestic formulation business.

