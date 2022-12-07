Uniparts India IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check via BSE, Registrar's Website

Uniparts IPO Share Allotment: Uniparts India, an engineered systems and solutions provider is likely to announce the allotment status of its initial public offering (IPO) on December 7. The nearly Rs 836 crore IPO was fully subscribed by 25.32 times with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers. Investors who have bid for Uniparts IPO can check their application status online.

The IPO received strong demand from investors as the issue was subscribed 25.32 times.

The qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed the most by 67.14 times. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors witnessed a subscription of 17.86 times. Retail portion too saw good demand as it had a subscription of 4.63 times.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the company’s shares stood at Rs 60 per share. GMP is the premium at which IPO shares are traded in an unofficial market before they are listed on the stock exchanges.

Check Uniparts India share allotment status via the registrar Link Intime India website

To check the share allotment status, select the company name as ‘Uniparts India’ from the drop-down list on the Link Intime India website when it gets declared. Check box either PAN, Application Number or Depository/Client ID. Accordingly, enter the permanent account number or Application Number or Depository/Client ID in the box. Enter the given captcha in the provided space and click the submit button. This will display the number of shares that have been applied and allotted to the investor.

Check Uniparts India share allotment status via BSE website

Another way to check the allotment status in Uniparts India is through the BSE website. Select ‘equity’ as the issue type, and ‘Uniparts India’ as the issue name from the drop-down list, when it gets declared. Enter the application number and PAN (permanent account number). Click on ‘I am not a Robot’. In the last step, click on the search tab to view the status details.

Uniparts is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components to the off-highway market. The company’s major business areas are agriculture, construction, forestry, and after-market. It has a leading market presence, a global business model, and long-term relationships with key customers.

About Uniparts India

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture and construction, forestry and mining, and aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across over 25 countries.

It is a concept-to-supply player of precision products for off-highway vehicles with a presence across the value chain. The company’s product portfolio includes core product verticals of 3-point linkage systems and precision machined parts as well as adjacent product verticals of power take-off, fabrications, and hydraulic cylinders or components thereof.

