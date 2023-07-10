CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaIPOPAN Card
Home » business » Markets » Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO To Open On Jul 12; Sets Price Band At Rs 23-25/Share
1-MIN READ

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO To Open On Jul 12; Sets Price Band At Rs 23-25/Share

Published By: Aparna Deb

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 13:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Utkarsh SFB IPO

Utkarsh SFB IPO

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 2325 a share for its Rs 500crore initial public offering (IPO)

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 23-25 a share for its Rs 500-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The Varanasi-headquartered small finance bank’s (SFB) IPO will open for public subscription during July 12-14. The bidding for anchor investors will open on July 11, the lender announced.

Utkarsh is looking to raise Rs 500 crore through its IPO, which is a completely fresh issue of equity shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilized to augment the lender’s tier 1 capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples of 600 equity shares thereafter.

Utkarsh commenced operations in 2017 and its product suite includes a range of deposit products including saving accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, recurring and fixed deposits, and locker facilities.

As of March 2023, the lender’s operations were spread across 26 states and Union Territories with 830 banking outlets serving 3.6 million customers majorly located in rural and semi-urban areas primarily in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The bank’s gross loan portfolio has grown to Rs 13,957.11 crore as of March 31, 2023, from Rs 8,415.66 crore as of March 31, 2021.

Its disbursements increased to Rs 12,442.89 crore in fiscal 2023 from Rs 5,914.01 crore in fiscal 2021. Also, deposits surged to Rs 13,710.14 crore from Rs 7,507.57 crore during the period.

Post successful completion of the IPO, Utkarsh would join the league of other small finance banks such as AU Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank to list on the stock exchanges.

ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. IPO
first published:July 10, 2023, 13:32 IST
last updated:July 10, 2023, 13:32 IST