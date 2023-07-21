CHANGE LANGUAGE
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Makes Strong Debut on D-St At 60% Premium; Buy, Sell or Hold

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 10:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank listing

After an overwhelming response to the IPO, shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank listed at a robust premium of 60%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Lists on NSE, BSE: After an overwhelming response to the IPO, shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank listed at a robust premium of 60 per cent over the issue price. The stock was listed at Rs 40 on NSE while it debuted at Rs 39.95 on BSE as against the IPO price of Rs 25.

The initial public offering of the small finance bank recorded the second highest subscription numbers after Ideaforge Technology in current calendar year, subscribing 101.91 times during July 12-14.

Qualified institutional buyers were at the forefront with buying shares 124.85 times the allotted quota, followed by high networth individuals and retail investors who had bid 81.64 times and 72.11 times the part set aside for them. Employees, too, were aggressive in bidding, who part was booked 16.58 times.

What Should Investors Do Now?

Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd., said: “The Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO made a strong debut on the stock exchanges today, listing at ₹40 per share, a premium of 60% over the upper end of the price band of ₹25. The strong listing was in line with expectations. The company has a strong track record of growth, and its financial performance has been improving in recent years. Utkarsh SFB is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the SFB sector, as it has a strong focus on underserved segments of the population. After listing at such a level, we will suggest booking this gain; however, aggressive investors can choose to buy during any subsequent dip."

