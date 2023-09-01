Vishnu Prakash IPO: Check GMP Today, Allotment Status, Listing Date

Vishnu Prakash IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, which was open for subscription last week, received a strong response with a whopping 87.8 times subscription. The Rs 308.88-crore IPO received bids for 1,92,56,17,350 shares against 2,19,30,000 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Shares of Vishnu Prakash are scheduled to be listed on BSE and NSE on September 5. The share allotment took place on Thursday, August 31.

Vishnu Prakash IPO: GMP Today

According to market observers, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia is currently trading Rs 54 higher in the grey market. The Rs 54 grey market premium or GMP is about 54.6 per cent higher than its upper issue price of Rs 99 per share. This means the grey market is expecting 54.6 per cent listing gain from the public issue.

‘Grey market premium’ indicates investors’ readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Vishnu Prakash IPO Share Allotment: How To Check Status

How to Check Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Allotment Status via BSE Website:

1) Go to the official BSE website via the URL —https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2) Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’.

3) Under ‘Issue Name’, select ‘Vishnu Prakash R Punglia’ in the dropbox.

4) Enter your application number, or the Permanent Account Number (PAN).

5) Then, click on the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and hit ‘Search’ option.

Your share application status will appear on your screen.

About Vishnu Prakash IPO

The company is into Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 171.69 times subscriptions while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 111.02 times.

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 32 times.

The IPO had a fresh issue aggregating up to 3.12 crore equity shares with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component. The price range was Rs 94-99 per share.

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia had raised Rs 92 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be utilised for purchasing capital equipment, funding the working capital requirements of the company, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

The Jodhpur-based company has experience in the design and construction of major infrastructure projects for the central and state governments, with ongoing projects in nine states.

Choice Capital Advisors and Pantomath Capital Advisors were the managers to the offer.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.