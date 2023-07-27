Yatharth Hospital IPO Day 2: Subscription, GMP And Other Details; Should you Buy?

Yatharth Hospital IPO Subscription Day 2: Yatharth Hospital IPO was subscribed 1.76 times on day 2 so far. Yatharth Hospital IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and close on Friday, 28 July. Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services is looking to raise about Rs 687 crore via primary markets, which includes a sale of fresh equity shares worth Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of around 65.52 lakh equity shares by its promoters including Vimla Tyagi, Prem Narayan Tyagi and Neena Tyagi.

Subscription Status: Yatharth Hospital IPO saw an overall positive response from Non Institutional Investors(NIIS) and retail investors followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) on day 2.

Yatharth Hospital IPO’s retail investors’ portion was subscribed 2.09 times, and NIIs portion was subscribed 2.96 times, and QIBs was subscribed 26%. Yatharth Hospital IPO has received bids for 2,91,36,500 shares against 1,65,17,823 shares on offer, at 12:21 IST, according to data from the BSE.

The retail investors’ portion received bids for 1,73,83,700 shares against 83,10,636 shares on offer for this segment. The non-institutional investors’ portion received bids for 1,05,36,350 shares against 35,61,701 on offer for this segment.

The QIBs portion received bids for 12,16,450 shares against 35,61,701 on offer for this segment. The employee portion did not see any subscription on both the days.

Yatharth Hospital IPO price band: The company has fixed the price band at Rs 285 to Rs 300 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.

Issue Details and Yatharth Hospital IPO Size: Yatharth Hospital IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares for Rs 490 crore and an offer by the promoters Vimla, Prem Narayan, and Neena Tyagi to sell 65.51 lakh equity shares.

Yatharth Hospital IPO Lot Size: Bids can be made for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

Yatharth Hospital IPO Objective: Yatharth Hospital IPO intends to use the net proceeds to pay off or advance debt, Fund capital expenditure expenses for the company’s two hospitals, Noida Hospital and Greater Noida Hospital, as well as for the hospitals run by the company’s subsidiaries AKS and Ramraja. Additionally, fund inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Yatharth Hospital IPO Reservation: Yatharth Hospital IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Allotment and Listing of Yatharth Hospital IPO Details: The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, 2 August and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 3 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Friday, 4 August. Yatharth Hospital IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 7 August.

Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the public offer. The three book running lead managers associted with the offer are Intensive Fiscal Services Private Ltd, Ambit Private Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd.

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP Today: According to topsharebrokers.com, Yatharth Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is Rs 50. This indicates that Yatharth Hospital shares were trading at a premium of Rs 50 in the grey market on Wednesday.

Should you invest?

Brokerage firms are mostly positive on the issue and have suggested subscribing for the issue. However, select brokerage firms are skeptical over the issue on the back of high fixed cost, debt-heavy operational expenses, dependency on select special facilities and government deals compressing the margins. Here’s what a host of brokerage firms said about the issue:

India’s current healthcare expenditure is largely dominated by private expenditure. North India regions including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have lower than average doctor and nurse density per 10,000 population. This is expected to improve going ahead while favouring the company’s expansion plans, said Reliance Securities.

“Their recent acquisition of the Jhansi-Orchha hospital is aimed at further expanding into new geographies and growing their presence in the regional healthcare market. They intend to focus on building capabilities for new, more advanced specialties which have high demand in the respective micro markets and deliver a higher ARPOB," it added with a subscribe rating.