Yatharth Hospital IPO Share Allotment Tomorrow: How to Check Status; Know GMP

Yatharth Hospital share allotment will likely happen on Wednesday, August 2. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment status on BSE website or the registrar’s portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

The Rs 687-crore initial public offering of the specialty hospital chain had received a strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding. The issue was overall subscribed more than 37.28 times.

The IPO of Yatharth Hospital, a Delhi-NCR based multi-care hospital chain, was sold in the range of Rs 475-500 apiece, between July 26-28 with a lot size of 50 shares. The bidding was led by qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), whose quota was booked 86.37 times, while the portions for non-institutional bidders (NIIs) and retail investors were booked 38.62 times and 8.66 times, respectively.

Yatharth Hospital share will get listed on the NSE and BSE on Monday, August 7. If you applied for the shares, here’s how you can check allotment status of Yatharth Hospital IPO.

Investors, who had bid for the issue, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Service Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and hit submit

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India Private Limited, the registrar of the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus.

The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries after the issue is completed.

Go to the web portal of Link Intime India Private Limited (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html)

Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit.

Bidders who could not get allotment in the IPO may see the initialization of refunds on Thursday, August 03. Others, who would be allotted shares may see the credit of shares, in the Demat account by Friday, August 04. The listing of the IPO is likely on Monday, August 07.

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP or grey market premium is +85. This indicates that the shares of Yatharth Hospital IPO were trading at a premium of Rs 85 in the grey market on Tuesday.

Considering the upper end of the Yatharth Hospital IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Yatharth Hospital IPO share is Rs 385 apiece, which is 28.33% higher than the IPO price of Rs 300.