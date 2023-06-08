What Is A Masked Aadhaar Card? Know Benefits And Steps To Download Online

Masked Aadhaar is a feature introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to enhance privacy and restrict the exposure of Aadhaar information. In a masked Aadhaar, certain digits of the Aadhaar number are masked or hidden, while important demographic details such as name, photograph, and the QR code remain visible.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by UIDAI based on their biometric and demographic data.

In other words, a masked Aadhaar is a version of your Aadhaar card that has the first 8 digits of your Aadhaar number replaced with ‘X’. This is done to protect your privacy and prevent your Aadhaar number from being misused.

Here are some of the benefits of using a masked Aadhaar:

It protects your privacy

It prevents your Aadhaar number from being misused

It is accepted by most organisations

If you need to share your Aadhaar number with someone, you can share the masked Aadhaar instead of your full Aadhaar number. This will help to protect your privacy.

To get a masked Aadhaar, you can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of UIDAI at https://uidai.gov.in/.

Under the “My Aadhaar" section, click on “Download Aadhaar."

You will be redirected to the Aadhaar download page.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit Virtual ID (VID), along with other required details such as your full name, pin code, and security code.

Select the “Masked Aadhaar" option in the “Select your preference" section.

Choose the option to receive an OTP (One-Time Password) on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP received and complete the verification process.

You will then be able to download the masked Aadhaar in PDF format, which will be password protected.

It is important to keep your masked Aadhaar document secure and not share it with unauthorised individuals.