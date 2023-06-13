CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mass Resignation Of Female Employees At TCS As IT Giant Ends Work From Home

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 11:53 IST

Delhi, India

Over 6,00,000 people work at TCS of which 35% are women.

According to TCS head of HR, there have been more resignations from female employees after the company stopped allowing employees to work from home.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of the largest IT firms in India, is currently dealing with an unexpected issue. TCS no longer allows employees to work remotely, three years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. However, the new policy hasn’t found many takers in the female staff, and they have been resigning from their jobs lately.

TCS is renowned for giving women numerous employment opportunities as it prioritises gender diversity in the workforce. The company claims that the decision of TCS to end work from home (WFH) is one of the factors contributing to the rapid resignation of female employees.

According to TCS head of human resources, Milind Lakkad, there have been more resignations from female employees after the company stopped allowing employees to work from home. Lakkad stated that although there may be additional causes, this is the primary one. He further stressed that the resignation of female employees was not motivated by discrimination. Generally speaking, women at TCS resign at a lower rate than males, he added. It has now surpassed that of men, nevertheless.

Over 6,00,000 people work at TCS of which 35% are women. The corporation retained 38.1% of its female employees in the fiscal year 2023. Additionally, women held about three-fourths of the top positions. It should be noted here that TCS lost more than 20% of their workforce in the previous fiscal year.

Every employee is dealing with adversity as the world is reportedly heading towards a global recession. The idea of working remotely has received a lot of positive feedback from employees. Any business that eliminates work from home now sees a rise in resignations.

Working from home is now an accepted practice not just in India but also everywhere else. According to a survey conducted in the United States, 25% of workers made the choice never to return to the office.

