Massive Discount On Hotel Bookings In Himachal Pradesh Amid Monsoon Mayhem

The hotel occupancy rate in Himachal Pradesh has experienced a drastic decline following the recent monsoon fury. To attract tourists, the hotel association is now offering a generous 50 per cent reduction on hotel bookings. The tourism sector was making steady progress in recovering from the Covid pandemic, witnessing an impressive one crore tourist arrivals in the first half of 2023.

Torrential rain and floods in July caused a significant drop in tourist visits. The cancellation of lakhs of reservations was one of the major impacts which the tourism industry had to face. Efforts are now underway to revive the tourism industry.

As per the news agency PTI, Ashwani Bamba, head of the Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurants Association, the hotel sector proposed a 50 percent discount for visitors. He said that the state is working on the damaged roadways. Adding further, he stated that the number of visitors will gradually increase by September.

During the monsoon season, the number of tourist visits usually falls and the hotel occupancy rate drops to around 30 to 40 percent. This time, however, the situation is critical as hotels are facing extremely low occupancy rates. Taking this into consideration, both private hotels and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation are offering a 50 percent discount on room rents until September 15.

“I assure tourists that things are returning to normal and that it is now safe to travel to Himachal Pradesh," said Vikramaditya Singh, Public Works Minister, Himachal Pradesh in a video. “You can come to explore the state’s scenic beauty and the administration will make every effort to guarantee your stay is safe and all facilities are supplied to you.

Nearly 75,000 tourists are being safely evacuated by the state government from distinct parts of the state. The situation has adversely affected the tourism industry. In the viral videos, blocked highways, trapped tourists, floods damaging structures, sweeping away cars, and crumbling roads can be seen which has caused severe harm to both life and property since July 9.

Consequently, tourists are now being cautious of travelling and exploring the land of mountains. Till now, nearly 184 persons have lost their lives to rain-related incidents and road accidents. Alongside, 33 people are found missing as per the state emergency response centre.