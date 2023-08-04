Meet MasterChef India Garima Arora: First Female Indian Chef To Be Awarded A Michelin Star

Few stories in the realm of culinary brilliance shine as brightly as Garima Arora’s. She is a celebrity chef who made her judging debut on the seventh season of MasterChef India. She is a trailblazer in her area, having not only surmounted obstacles and challenges, but also revolutionised people’s perceptions of food. Her outstanding performances have earned her a well-deserved Michelin Star, which is equivalent to an Oscar in the food industry - making her the first Indian woman to achieve this feat.

Garima Arora studied cuisine and patisserie at the Le Cordon Bleu in Paris in 2010 before becoming a household name. Following her studies, she worked at Verre By Gordon Ramsay in Dubai and René Redzepi’s three-Michelin-starred restaurant Noma in Denmark. Garima Arora then went on to open her own restaurant Gaa in Bangkok in 2017.

Who is Garima Arora?

Mumbai-born and raised Garima Arora did not begin her career as a chef. She pursued mass media at Mumbai’s Jai Hind College before realising her passion at the age of 21 and enrolling in Paris’ renowned Cordon Bleu cooking school. Her interest in cooking began when she was a child and enjoyed helping her mother in the kitchen. She spent a lot of time in the kitchen with her brother Nauroze Arora, learning about the enchanted world of flavours and spices.

Garima Arora made headlines in 2018 when she became the first female Indian cook to be awarded a Michelin star. The Michelin Star is a ranking system that measures the quality of food delivered by a restaurant.

According to reports, Garima Arora was named Asia’s Best Female Chef of 2019 by World’s 50 Best Restaurants as her experience grew, and her restaurant Gaa debuted on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants at Number16. In 2020, the Bangkok location advanced one position. She later debuted HERE, a casual Indian food and wine bar, in Bangkok in 2020, after being surrounded by titles and accolades.

Garima Arora loves food and wishes to widen the world’s imperial perception of Indian food, which is how Food Forward India, a non-profit venture, was established. She has currently become a symbol of empowerment to all the budding chefs across the country.