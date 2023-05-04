Meet Akriti Chopra, Employee-Turned-Founder of Zomato Who Earned 149 Crore in ESOP

The story of Akriti Chopra, co-founder of Zomato, serves as an inspiration to women all over India. By putting in a lot of hard work, determination, and talent, Chopra rose from the post of an employee in Zomato to one of the company’s top executives. After getting her undergraduate degree, she scarcely would have thought that she would be counted among the top bosses of one of India’s most well-known companies years down the line. Take a look at Akriti Chopra’s inspiring story here.

Akriti Chopra did her schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College with a bachelor’s in commerce and started her career as an articled assistant at PwC. In 2011, she joined Zomato at the post of senior manager of finance and operations. Over the years, Chopra had a big role in establishing and scaling Zomato’s financials. She later became the company’s Chief People Officer and Chief Financial Officer. She also contributed to the food delivery app’s in-house governance, legal, risk, and compliance teams.

Ahead of Zomato’s initial public offering in 2021, Akriti Chopra was named as the co-founder of the company. With this, she became the fifth co-founder of Zomato. “Aakriti Chopra (Tuki) has been here for almost a decade. She has an undying commitment to Zomato and our well-being. She has been one of the strongest pillars of support for Zomato as we weathered multiple ups and downs through these years,” Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal had said while promoting Chopra to the post of co-founder.

Prior to Chopra, Zomato had elevated food delivery head Mohit Gupta and its COO Gaurav Gupta as co-founders.

According to a report in the Financial Express, after Zomato’s IPO in 2021, the value of the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) held by Chopra was valued at Rs 149 crore. She was reported to be among the Zomato employees with the largest value of shares. It is not clear if Akriti Chopra held on to the equities or sold them.

Chopra is married to Blinkit co-founder Albinder Dhindsa. Blinkit was acquired by Zomato last year.

Akriti Chopra’s salary in 2021 was Rs 1.63 crore annually, as reported by Financial Express. Her story is an inspiration to millions of youngsters in the country.

