Meet Ghanshyam Yadav, The UP Man Who Makes Millions Through Options Trading

Trading in the stock market always comes with a risk. You either lose a large sum of money or earn a lot of it when you decide to invest. But learning well about it and strategically investing can help you become rich in a short period. Ghanshyam Yadav is one person who has become popular in the world of Futures and Options because of his well-planned investments and amazing returns. He has built a brand of himself through sheer hard work and an understanding of the stock market mentality. Ghanshyam primarily trades in options on Bank Nifty. Dealing with options is considered a tough task as the risk margin is high. Only experienced and learned traders can make significant profits.

Ghanshyam Yadav belongs to Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh and shifted to Mumbai after his early education. During his job, he got interested in stock trading and slowly started to learn about it. Ghanshyam took his first step into the stock investment world in 2010, according to media reports. He started buying shares after saving some money from his salary. However, like every new investor, he lost hundreds of thousands initially. During a video conversation on YouTube, Ghanshyam Yadav said that he got the idea of investing in the stock market from his friend’s father, who used to trade.

Ghanshyam came to Mumbai in 2005 and he used to put half his money from his salary of Rs 25,000 to 30,000 a month into the stock market. After back-to-back losses, Ghanshyam took a break and left trading for a few days. There was a time when Ghanshyam sold his wife’s jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh and lost all of it.

After 6-8 months, Ghanshyam started trading again and slowly he caught up to the stock trends. This led to him making money. Ghanshyam suggests that it is important to not repeat mistakes in life and stock markets and learn from them. After being a successful trader, he left his full-time job and started trading in the bank Nifty Option.

Ghanshyam revealed that he has earned more than Rs 2 crore in a single day of trading and also lost up to Rs 40 lakh in a day on a few occasions. He revealed in one of his YouTube videos that he pays the same tax as Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Ghanshyam has a YouTube channel where he teaches his profitable strategies and his videos gather millions of views due to his successful track record.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here